DEPOWA empower Barrack youths, distributes free starter packs

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association ( DEPOWA), has empowered 20 youths with free starter packs to enable them become self sufficient. The youths who were selected from various military barracks were trained on the art of make ups, barbing, production and auto gele. Also, some widows of police and military personnel were assisted with a token to start businesses of their choice.

In her remarks, the DEPOWA National President, Mrs Oghogho Gwabin Musa stated that the 2-week skill acquisition programme was the first under her watch. She added that it is part of the DEPOWA social intervention programme and non-kinetic military method to fight all forms of criminality in the baracks.

Mrs Musa further urged the graduands to put into practice the skills acquired to be able to become self reliance as well as employer of labour.

She wished them a brighter and promising future, adding that the kits will help support the graduands in area of entrepreneurship.

Also speaking, the Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS) Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa who was the Special Guest of Honour statedthat although the nation is going through some challenges, despite adversaries against the country success, he assured that the country will soon overcome these challenges and come out clean. He called on the citizens to work together in salvaging the nation and pledged to partner with DEPOWA in bringing succour to the barracks.

The CDS added that skills acquisition are fundamental pillars of social development, noting that it will not only enhance the youths but add up to the ove all progress of the nation, and equip the graduands to pursue gainful employment. He prayed that the graduands will be able to contribute their qouta to the social development of the nation.

In her remarks, an ace broadcaster, Mrs Eugenia Abu called on the graduands to be good ambassadors of t DEPOWA and to ensure they put to good use the stater packs given to them. The packs include clippers, sewing machines, gele tying kits and soap making materials, among other necessary packs.

