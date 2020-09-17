DEPOWA donates COVID-19 palliatives to orphanage home

Share the news













In continuation of its COVID-19 palliative programme, the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) has donated large quantity of food stuff and relief materials to Divine Hope Orphanage and Less Privileged Home in Kagini, Kubwa, in the FCT.

The DEPOWA COVID-19 palliative provision, which was the third in its series, was a kind gesture by the association to cushion the economic hardship encountered by vulnerable groups and persons, particularly, widows, orphans and the physically challenged.

Speaking at the event, the DEPOWA President, Dr Mrs Omobolanle Olonisakin, said the humanitarian gesture by DEPOWA to the orphanage home would address the essential and immediate needs of the children. He urged the management of the orphanage to ensure that the items are judiciously utilized for the benefit of the children’s healthy living.

The DEPOWA President, who was represented by the Vice President, Mrs Abies Oghomwen, in her opening remarks, disclosed that the DEPOWA COVID-19 Palliative programme will be sustained. She expressed the Association’s continuous commitment towards assisting humanity as part of its cardinal objectives.

While appreciating DEPOWA, the Proprietor of the Orphanage, Mr Chinedu Chibuzor and his spouse, thanked DEPOWA for the kind gesture, adding that it would further encourage and support the orphanage’s effort at grooming the children and adequately catering for their needs.

Items donated to the Orphanage Home by DEPOWA included mattresses, pillowcases, bed-sheets, bags of rice, beans, maize, indomie noodles, vegetable oil, beverages, sanitary packs, among others.

It would be recalled that over 1300 persons, including families of serving military personnel, widows and orphans of fallen military personnel as well as physically challenged persons had benefited from the first and second phase of the DEPOWA COVID-19 palliative programmes in Abuja and its environment.

