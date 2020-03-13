Deposed Emir of Kano departs Awe

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II has departed Awe, Nasarawa state following the Federal High Court order directing his immediate release from confinement.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Sanusi left Awe at about 4:27 p.m in company of Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state after observing the Friday congregational prayer.

NAN reports that Sanusi led the Friday Juma’at prayer at the Awe Central Mosque, where he admonished Muslim faithful to take whatever situation they found themselves as destiny.

Sanusi, in his sermon, encouraged the faithful to always live with the fear of God and accept whatever predicament that befell them in good faith.

He prayed for the peace and development of the country.

NAN reports that Hajiya Saudatu Hussain, the aged mother of the Emir also visited him in Awe on Friday. (NAN)