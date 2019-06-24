Deploy advanced technology to tackle security challenges – NBA to FG

#TrackNigeria The Kaduna branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has advised the Federal Government to deploy advanced technology to tackle security challenges in the country.

The state Chairman of NBA, Mr. Sherrif Ndasule, made the call on Monday at the ongoing Law Week conference of the association in Kaduna.

The theme of the Conference is ‘Security Challenges in Nigeria: Legal Perspective and Solutions.’

The chairman, who was represented by Mr Steven Adehi SAN, stressed the need for the government to also focus more on the socio-economic development of the country, to help minimize the security challenges.

He also advocated for a realistic social intervention programme to address the high level of poverty in the country.

“The presence of insecurity in any environment constitutes threat to lives and properties, hinders business activities, and discourages local and foreign investors, all of which stifles and retards socio-economic development of a country.

“There has been rising wave of insecurity since the country attained independence in 1960, this rising wave has not abated but has assumed a dangerous dimension threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“The elimination of these threats should be the number one goal of governments in Nigeria at all levels, as the country cannot achieve any significant development amidst insecurity and violence.

“Government must be proactive in dealing with security issues and threats, through modern methods of intelligence gathering, and intelligence sharing, training, logistics, motivation, and deploying advanced technology in managing security challenges.

“The real panacea for solving insecurity challenge in Nigeria is for government to accelerate the pace of development.

“The development should consist of creating an economy with relevant social, economic and physical infrastructure for business operations and industrial growth, to provide gainful employment.

“It should also consist of high level of educational facilities, and medical care for the people, by providing this to the masses, the rate of insecurity would reduce.

“Governments at all levels should ensure that rising poverty indices are reversed and a realistic social security programme is pursued and systematically implemented to ensure that the populace meets their basic needs.”

Describing the current insecurity in the country as worrisome, Ndasule said the NBA would back harsh penalties to those convicted of kidnaping, armed robbery and other crimes.

He added that pragmatic and decisive steps must be taken to curb insecurity in Nigeria lest it would hinder any effort to develop the nation.

The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna state, Mr Ali Janga who was represented by the officer in charge of the command legal department, DSP Omo Asage, urged lawyers to help fast track cases in court and avoid delay tactics especially on issues bordering on national security.(NAN

