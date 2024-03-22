Dep Speaker Kalu urges civil, public servants to pursue honour, integrity

Kalu, made the call in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the Platform Public Service Bootcamp attendees to the National Assembly.

The bootcamp is designed to equip the young people with the necessary skills, knowledge, and motivation to pursue careers in public service.

The exercise organised by the Covenant Nation convener, Poju Oyemade with Mrs Sola Salako-Ajulo as the lead facilitator featured 80 participants.

‘I urge you to hold steadfast to the values of integrity, honor and service. These values are not just words. They are pillars upon which a strong and prosperous nation is built.

“There is a need to bring in digitisation into public service space where an auditing app would encourage accountability and productivity,” he said.

Kalu noted that youth were the energy of the nation, adding that many young people did not understand the concept of public service which had always been misinterpreted as a mere means of lively hood.

He added that public service was more than a job but a commitment to the betterment of the society.

According to him, public service is a noble calling and a duty that must be fulfilled to secure the nation.

He also commended the attendees for their interest in the public service, saying however that they needed support.

“We are at a crucial moment in our history, a time when we must redefine our values and reorient our mindset towards service.

”The success of our nation depends on the quality of our public service, and the quality of our public service depends on the quality of our public servants.

“We depend on the public service and the public service depends on you. And I’m happy seeing your bright faces and your beautiful mind.

”I can only imagine what you are bringing on board and to be honest, you need support. This is the kind of vision, this is the kind of programme,” Kalu said. (NAN)

by Femi Ogunshola