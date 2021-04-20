Dep. gov. urges Anambra residents to take COVID-19 vaccine

 Dep. Gov. Nkem Okeke has advised Anambra residents to be mindful of their health and go vaccine to avoid contracting the pandemic.
Okeke gave the advice in an interview the News Agency of (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday.
He expressed concern that some people still lived in doubt about the reality of the pandemic, in of the huge media awareness created by the government about the virus.
He underscored the need people to get the vaccine jab in order to contract the deadly virus.


“The government under the watch of Gov. Willie Obiano has designated some centres in the 21 local government areas easy accessibility to the people.
“We appeal to our people to take care of their life. Government cares your life.


“You should complement the efforts of the governor by going to take the vaccine. It is safe,” Okeke said.
He also urged community leaders in the to encourage their subjects to get the vaccine jab.
He said the government was determined to keep out of Anambra so that residents would live healthy in a safe environment.
He advised residents to continue to adhere to the -19 safety protocols at all times. (NAN)

