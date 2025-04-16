Deny terrorists oxygen of publicity – Minister urge media stakeholders

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has urged the media stakeholders to deny terrorists the oxygen of publicity by refusing to

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has urged the media stakeholders to deny terrorists the oxygen of publicity by refusing to give prominence to their cowardly acts.

Idris made the call at the maiden Quarterly Media Stakeholders Seminar organised by the Directorate of Defence Media Operations, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He was represented by the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Ndace, at the event with the theme, “Media as a Key Component of Joint Task Force Commanders’ Operational Success”.

He said the seminar was a strategic initiative aimed at bridging the gap between the military and the media in their collective fight against terrorism and other forms of criminality, threatening national security.

According to him, the seminar reflects the deep understanding of the defence chief, of the critical role of communication in modern world battles, especially in an era where information can influence outcome as much as firepower.

“Strengthening the partnership between the military and the media is essential not only for operational sources, but also for building public trust and fostering a national security conscious citizenry.

“The media, without doubt, is a worthy partner in our national security architecture.

“As the watchdog of the society, the press must strike a delicate balance between the public’s right to know and the imperative to protect national interest.

“I urge our media stakeholders to deny terrorists the oxygen of publicity by refusing to give prominence to their cowardly acts.

“Conversely, what the media must not amplify in the spirit of unity and national cohesion is negative rhetoric that trails communal crises as seen in recent situations,’’ he said.

The minister said that President Bola Tinubu had made massive investment in the acquisition of military assets, the training and retraining of personnel, and strengthening of intelligent gathering mechanisms across all levels.

He urged the media to also serve as a platform to mobilise public support for the military operations and encourage citizens to volunteer timely and useful information to secure agencies.

According to him, national security is a collective responsibility, and the media plays a pivotal role in educating and enlightening the public on how they can contribute meaningfully to this cause.

In his speech, the Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the role of the media had evolved beyond a platform for the dissemination of information in today’s complex security landscape.

Issa-Onilu, who was represented by Mr Williams Dogo, said the media had become a strategic force multiplier, capable of either enhancing or hindering the success of military operations.

According to him, modern conflict environments are no longer confined to physical terrains but now include information space, where narratives, perceptions, and sentiments are shaped in real time.

“It is increasingly evident that public perception, largely influenced by media narratives, directly affects operational morale and civilian cooperation.

“In asymmetric warfare especially, where the hearts and minds of the populace form a critical battleground, the media becomes an essential conduit through which legitimacy is built, confidence is nurtured, and the will of the people is either won or lost.

“The proliferation of false narratives, manipulated footage, and unfounded reports often propagated on social media can undermine the integrity of military operations and sow seeds of distrust among citizens.

“A proactive, coordinated, and strategic media response enables commanders to pre-empt and neutralise the harmful effects of such narratives,’’ he said.

The NOA boss called for capacity building of defence journalists to be able to work with high ethical standards. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)