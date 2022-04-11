Denver FC wins Enugu FA/Grassroots Football Managers under-18 trophy

By Nicholas Obisike

Denver FC of Coal Camp, on Sunday won the 2022 Enugu FA/Enugu State Grassroots Football Managers Association under-18 first edition trophy.

Denver FC defeated Golden Stars FC of Obiagu 4-2 in penalty shutout after a 1-1 full time draw in the final match.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the championship is co-sponsored by the founder of Wisdom Foundation, Mr Chukwuemeka Asogwa.

At the final played inside the Rangers FC temporary pitch, Miracle Ani put Golden Stars in front on the 14th minute before Chukwunonso Ojiabor equalised for Denver in the 41st minute.

The winner was decided after the penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, the third place match between Lionnaries FC of Obiagu and Dynamos FC of Emene ended 3-2 in favour Lionnaries FC.

NAN reports that Denver FC went home with N100,000, Golden Stars FC received N70,000 as runners-up while Lionnaries pocketed N50,000 for placing third.

On individual awards, Chinecherem Eze and Ifeanyi Opara of Golden Stars won the Most Valuable Player and Highest Goal Scorer respectively and went home with N5,000 each.

Also, Stephen Ogbodo of Denver’s FC won the Best Goalkeeper’s award, J. Love Atete won the most behaved team and both received N5,000 as rewards.

All the participated teams were given N5,000 each as consolation prices for making the championship a success. (NAN)

