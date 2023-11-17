Dental College debunks reports of alleged fraud, nepotism, job racketeering

The Federal College of Dental Technology, Enugu, has debunked reports alleging fraud, nepotism and job racketeering at the institution.

The College in a rejoinder signed by Omololu Philip Ogunmade, the Public Relations Officer described the reports as spurious, malicious and recycled.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to misleading publications online by (names withheld) alleging fraud, nepotism, job racketeering, diversion of resources and manipulation of funds and data against the Rector, Prof. John Emaimo and Bursar, Mrs. Felicia Egbeh and some other members of staff.

“It is apt to state that these spurious and malicious allegations are not new. They have been recycled over and over to the extent that they have become monotonous. We would have thought that those behind these allegations would change their failed strategy, but because they have run out fabrications’ initiative, they keep moving in a vicious cycle. So, we are never bothered by their antics because as it is often said, only the guilty are afraid.

“In July, when these allegations were last made, the Rector held several meetings with deans of faculties, directors, heads of departments and units where he laid all issues bare and at the end of the meetings, he was given a clean bill. There was nobody who could point accusing fingers at him. It is therefore ridiculous that certain individuals who could not stand up at the time to substantiate their allegations have returned to their familiar trend of character assassination again.

“In his determination to prove his innocence, the Rector went beyond laying issues bare before workers in the College as he approached an appropriate security agency where he tabled the allegations, stated his own side of the story and appealed to the security agency to swiftly launch investigation into the matter. Indeed, these allegations are still currently being investigated and we are waiting for their findings. It is our belief that when the security agency concludes its investigation, it will smoke out those feeding the public with falsehood and promptly bring them to book.

“We therefore implore members of the general public to discountenance these allegations as mere views of individuals who are only traumatised by their inability to cope with change. We invite any interested party to visit the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu and see a big difference when compared with the state of the school at the time Prof. Emaimo took over as the Rector.

“Although we had no intention of dignifying those behind this smear campaign with any response but for the sake of those who may be misled by their campaign of calumny, we just want to state in clear terms that:

“There was never anything like nepotism and job racketeering. It is only the figment of imagination of those behind it. Recruitment done in 2020 followed due process as applicants applied from different parts of the country and employment was done on merit.

“We are not aware that IPPIS can be manipulated.

” Promotion arrears are paid as at when approved and due, since the College doesn’t run on personnel vote.

” All federal civil servants’ allowances are unilaterally administered by IPPIS as appropriate and applicable.

“The College is yearly audited through periodic checks by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Federal Ministry of Finance and Budget Office of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Health and other related agencies and evidences of due transactions are verifiable there.

“The good members of the public and college community are hereby advised to continue to repose their confidence in the College.”

