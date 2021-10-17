Dennis Otiotio emerges Bayelsa APC chairman

Chief Dennis Otiotio, a political associate of of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has emerged Bayelsa Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC).


Retired Deputy Commissioner of Police (DSP) Yusuf Adejo and Chairman of the state congress planning committee disclosed this when he announced the results of the congress on Saturday in Yenogoa.


Adejo said Otiotio scored 582 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Dan Igrubia, who scored eight votes.


He said Mr Ebipadei Fekoweimo was also as the state APC Secretary the congress.


Adejo said the winners emerged after a transparent election and urged party faithful in the state continue with their support for the party.


Otiotio in his acceptance speech, promised to reposition the party to ensure victory in the 2023 general election.


“The Bayelsa people are yearning for good governance, which the APC is known for, we will do our best to ensure the party is repositioned in the state to take right position,” he said.


The congress was monitored the officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders in the state.(NAN)

