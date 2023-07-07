Denmark, MeCAHT, collaborate to address illegal migration, human trafficking in Nigeria

By Jessica Dogo

The Danish Government and MeCAHT, a Non-Governmental Oganisation (NGO) have collaborated to promote advocacy against illegal migration and human trafficking in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the advocacy done through a movie titled: “Desperate Journeys” in Abuja, was to create awareness on human trafficking across the world.

The movie, sponsored by the Embassy of Denmark was implemented by three NGOs namely: MeCAHT, EXIST and Café de Vie.

The Danish Ambassador, Amb. Sune Krogstrup said that the movie was a powerful advocacy crafted to shed light on the pressing challenges of illegal migration and human trafficking across the world not just Nigeria.

Krogstrup said that the advocacy would amplify the voices of those affected by these grave issues and facilitate meaningful dialogue among the stakeholders from various sectors.

“This is not only remarkable cinematic creation but also a powerful advocacy crafted to shed light on the pressing challenges of illegal migration and human trafficking.

”It is a testament of our dedication to raising awareness fostering understanding and expiry action towards building safer and more just world.

“By partnering with MeCAHT and funding this project amplify the voices of those affected by these grave issues and facilitate meaningful dialogue among stakeholders from various sectors.

“Let us remain open to the story presented before us and pathetically embrace the human experiences that lie at the heart of this film.

“It is my hope that it will ignite within us a renewed determination to combat illegal migration and human trafficking and foster collaborative efforts that transcend boundaries,” he said.

The International Director, MeCAHT, Ann Abok, said one of the potent means of creating awareness to have aggressive efforts against human trafficking was to use the medium of film.

Abok said that the media had the power to change perceptions and for people to make up their minds not to follow the traffickers when they come with deceitful means.

She said: “If you really want to have aggressive efforts against human trafficking, one of the potent means to use is the medium of film.

“This is why when the Danish embassy said that they could fund us to do this, we were very excited because we know that media has the power to change perceptions and mentality.

“And that’s what we have seen when people watch this film.

“They are able to change their perception about human trafficking and to make up their minds not to follow the traffickers when they come with deceitful means.”

Prof. Fatima Waziri, the Director-General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) urged all the stakeholders to relentlessly fight human trafficking in the country.

“We see the enormity of the problem in the number of victims that are intercepted by the National Immigration Service at different boarder points.

“We also see the enormity of the problem in the number of rescues and the number of victims that pass through our shelters.

“I can categorically state that the issue of human trafficking in Nigeria is a bit alarming and it is indeed a problem,” she said.

The acting Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Mrs Adepoju Wura-Ola, called for robust collaboration among the law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.

Wura-Ola said that the movie would go a long way to help the vulnerable population to take well informed decisions on migration matters.

“Unarguably, the screening of this migration related movie is a potent tool for sensitisation on smuggling of migrants and trafficking in persons,” she said. (NAN)

