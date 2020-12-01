Dengue cases climb to 7,973 in Laos

A total of 45 more cases of Dengue was reported in Laos, taking the total number of infections to 7,973, according to Laos Ministry of Health.

The highest number of dengue patients was reported in the Laos capital Vientiane with 1,851, the Centre of Information and Education for health under Laos Ministry of Health said in a statement on Tuesday.

A total of 922 cases were reported in Bolikhamxay province, while 740 cases were reported in Bokeo province, and 710 cases were reported in Savannakhet province.

The 12 deaths included four in Laos’s capital Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay and Khammuan, and one each in Xayaboury, Xieng Khuang, Savannakhet, and Phongsaly.