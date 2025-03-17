Demolition: Wike threatens to sack FCDA boss over poor hàndling of compensation  

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has threatened to sack the acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, Mr Richard Dauda.

By Philip Yatai

Wike gave the threat during a meeting with community leaders of Gishiri village, Katampe District, Abuja, whose part of houses were demolished to make way for a road project.

He explained that the threat was over Dauda’s poor handling of the relocation and payment of compensation to the affected persons.

Trouble for Dauda began when the Youth Leader of the community, Adamu Umar, told the minister that the FCDA officials allocated a swampy area to them, different from the one he approved.

Another resident, Miss Juliet Jonah, also complained that some of the affected houses were valued as low as N72,000, asking, “can N72,000 build a house in this current economy?”

The minister who could not hide his disappointment, asked Dauda why he allocated a different location from the one he approved?

Although Dauda refuted the claim, stressing that the area was not swampy, the minister warned him against giving government a bad name.

“Let me warn you now. I will sack you. You want to go and take the land? You can’t try that.

“You cannot take me to a place, I tell them, and now you are saying it is not enough. Have you come to tell me?

“This rubbish must stop. Don’t give the government a bad name. Moreover, you are an indigene of Abuja,” he said.

Wike promised to revisit the location to see for himself and assured the affected persons that the matter would be resolved.

He also explained that the amount each person would receive as compensation would be based on how the house was valued.

He said that the FCT Administration had no intention of making anybody suffer, stressing that the government was working for the interest of the people.

“The essence of President Bola Tinubu’s administration is to renew the hope of Nigerians and not to make anyone suffer.

“The road is not for Wike but part of efforts to open Abuja and make it one of the best cities in the world,” he said.

He explained that the funds for the payment of the compensation had been increased from N655 million to N1.3 billion, considering the current economic realities.

He said that the initial amount was based on the official government rates for compensation depending on the value attached to any demolished property.

The minister also warned Dauda against selective compensation of the affected persons on grounds of indigenisation.

According to him, the government does not pay compensation based on where people come from; compensation is paid based on who has property at the affected site.

“I am hearing that you said you will not pay certain people because they are non-indigenes. The day I will hear it again you will tell how you became an indigene.

“What do you mean by non-indigene? What kind of mentality is this? I don’t know where this is coming from.

“I built a house; or I built a store, and a road is passing there, and you are telling me that I am not entitled to compensation because I am a non-indigene. How does this sound?”

Wike, who said “I won’t take that rubbish”, ordered Dauda, who was supervising the payment of the compensation and relocation of the affected persons to everybody that was affected.

“Go and pay people their money as approved. If you are doing anything on the contrary and I find out, you will regret it,” he said.

Verifying the payment record, the minister noted that the N72,000 had been increased to N145,000 following the increase of the compensation fund.

He added that another person that was supposed to get N7 million would now receive N14 million, while a school that was initially supposed to receive N49 million would now receive N99 million. (NAN)