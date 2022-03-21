Demolition: Family begs Gov. Ugwuanyi to provide accommodation for blind man in Enugu

By Alex Enebeli

The family of a blind man, Mr Anibueze Nnadi, whose building was demolished by a traditional ruler, Mr Christopher Okwor, in Aku village, has appealed to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to provide him with accommodation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aku village is located in Igboetiti Local Government Areas of Enugu State

Addressing newsmen in Enugu on Sunday, Prof. Uchenna Ezemagu said the family wants to use the opportunity to thank Gov. Ugwuanyi for his timely intervention when their brother’s house was demolished in September last year.

Ezemagu said the family is appealing to Ugwuanyi to provide alternative accommodation for the blind man as he was currently living in the same dilapidating building where he was before good Samaritans built him the one that was demolished.

According to him, this is necessary and urgent as we are approaching the rainy season.

“We are so concerned about his fate during this rainy season. So we are appealing to the governor to give him somewhere to stay.

“Therefore, we the Ozor Awoke Agana family of Umuezike Aku, on behalf of Nnadi, the blind man, whose house was demolished are happy with how his excellency handled the matter when he heard of it.

“Since he set up a panel of inquiry and suspended the traditional ruler, there is a bit calmness and peace in the vicinity as no one is running again.

“Ever since then, we have not done anything because he asked us to wait but as our father, we are waiting for him to tell us the next line of action,” Ezemagu said.

Narrating how the incident occurred, Ezemagu said they are closest family to the victim, stressing that Nnadi’s building condition made him and other family members to raise money and built him the demolished house.

He stated that the land belongs to the victim who is the only surviving member of his family, coupled with the fact that he is blind without a wife and children.

The Don explained that they had already finished building the house and Nnadi was going there to stay when there were heavy downpour that some group of boys came and demolished it after shooting sporadically.

He added that the matter was reported to the police in the state but nothing was done until it was reported to the Inspector-General of Police (IG) who sent men that arrested and whisked Okwor away.

Ezemagu further said that they are yet to receive the report of the panel set up by the governor but appealed to him to do something urgent to alleviate Nnadi’s plight this raining season.

Mr Sylvester Okpe, the eldest man in the community, said when the building was in progress Okwor never said anything but waited until they finished it, instead he brought some people to destroy it.

“I thank God for our brother Nnadi because they planned to kill him in the process.

“Pls help us tell governor on what to do about the house and to provide accommodation for Nnadi,” he said.

Appreciating Ugwuanyi, Nnadi said, “Please your excellency help me by giving me somewhere to stay.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

