Democratic culture must be instilled in citizenry – Ogun Perm. Sec.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Abosede Ogunleye, has suggested instilling of democratic culture such as moral values and respect for one another in the citizenry as a mechanism to further develop democracy and encourage nation building.

Mrs. Ogunleye made this suggestion in Abeokuta, during the 8th Edition of the National Quiz Competition On Legislature and Democracy, organised by the State Ministry of Education in conjunction with the National Institute For Legislative Democratic Studies (NILDS), National Assembly, to develop the habit of creative learning among secondary school learners.

Represented by the Director, Education Support Services, Mr. Sunday Akindele, Mrs. Ogunleye, noted that the Competition would also re-awaken learner’s intellectual assertiveness, improve their level of awareness to top-notch, enable them to display intellectuals and as well as make the State proud.

Ogunleye, in a statement signed by Mr. Ayoola Obadimu, Press Officer, MOES&T said, “Let me commend the efforts of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies for this good initiative of Organising a Quiz Competition on Legislature and Democracy towards stimulating the interest of the young ones in politics”.

In his address, the Director General, National Institute For Legislative and Democratic Studies, National Assembly, Prof. Suleiman Abubakar, stated that the main objective of the competition was to provide continued education on the legislature and broaden the knowledge of students and youths on history practice and procedure surrounding it.

Represented by the Research Officer of the Institute, Barrister Zainab Akinde, Prof. Abubakar, explained that the exercise would also encourage deeper understanding of civic and democratic governance, as well as stimulate their interest in politics and make them more active in matters relating to the legislature and democracy.

The Chief Cornerstone High School, Ita-Oshin, Abeokuta, won the state competition among other 6 participating schools, and would be representing the State at the Southwest Zonal stage, after which the winner at that level will represent the Zone at the National Finale.

In another development, Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in collaboration with National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) has conducted the State Level of the Monitoring of Learners’ Achievement Examination for Senior Secondary School Two (SS2) Learners in 36 States and FCT, to further revamp education in Nigeria.

Underscoring the purpose of the event, the Secretary of Education Sector, Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO, Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, Mrs. Ezejiofor Frances, said the examination was to monitor and assess the efficiency of teaching and learning as well as dynamism of government policy on education.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

