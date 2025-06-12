Democracy: Sen. Abiru urges support for Tinubu

Sen. Mukhail Abiru (APC -Lagos) has urged continued support and understanding for President Bola Tinubu as he implements bold policy decisions aimed at repositioning

By Adepote Arowojobe

Sen. Mukhail Abiru (APC -Lagos) has urged continued support and understanding for President Bola Tinubu as he implements bold policy decisions aimed at repositioning the nation for sustainable growth.

This is contained in his democracy day message by his Media Aide, Mr Enitan Olukotun on Thursday in Ikorodu.

Abiru, who represents Lagos-East, urged Nigerians not to loose hope but to continue to uphold the core values of democracy and seek constructive ways to consolidate the gains made over the years.

Abiru, who is also the chairman, senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, stated that the democracy day called for reflection and appreciation for how far Nigeria had come as a democratic nation.

“It has been 26 years since Nigeria began its journey under this current democratic dispensation.

“Though the path has not been without challenges, we have every reason to celebrate the resilience, growth, and promise that our democracy represents.

“As we navigate this critical period in our nation’s history, I call for continued support and understanding for our dear President as he implements bold policy decisions aimed at repositioning our nation for sustainable growth.

Though the sacrifices may be difficult, they are necessary, and I am glad that the rewards have started manifesting across all sectors.

” I pay special tribute to the resilience, courage, and determination of the Nigerian people,” he said.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)