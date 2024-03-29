Democracy: More collaborations needed between FG, States- Kebbi Governor

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, said there was the need for stronger collaboration between the federal and state governments in delivering dividends of democracy to the citizens.

In a chat with newsmen on Friday in Abuja, Idris said that the complementary role of the two tiers of government would equally set the pace for the local government councils.

He said instances of locating projects, distribution of social services as well as educating the citizens on the policies and programmes would be better achieved through such collaborations.

“Governors and local government chairmen have direct links with the people. We know their needs and challenges because we are closer to them than the federal government.

“Does the federal government have farmers? Farmers are in the states. Even the vulnerable people are in the states. The state governments and local governments have vulnerable people.

“That is why some of the policies of the federal government fail because they do not carry states and local governments along.

“If you want to reach out to the people, you must partner with governors and local government chairmen.

“By the time you partner with the people in the state and local government wherever you want to reach, you will reach that place.”

He said that with the structure on ground in states, the Federal government would easily reach every nook and cranny of the federation to deliver dividends of democracy with assurance of meeting identified targets.

The governor decried a situation where states were left out of decision making about policies and programmes that impacts directly on people at the grassroots.

“I discovered a federal government road project in my state which, as a governor and an APC governor for that matter, I was not aware of.

“The tradition has always been that when we have federal roads that need repairs, we normally draw the attention of the federal government to them.

“In Kebbi state, we have a couple of roads that need urgent federal government intervention because they are central to the survival of our people.

“But surprisingly a federal road project that is of little or no value to us as a people found its way into the 2024 federal budget.”

He added that to show sincerity of purpose, the state government has agreed to fix those priority roads so as to be paid back when the federal government deems it fit.

“Now, the road that the government has captured in the budget for construction at about N158 billion is even fairly motorable and half of that amount can fix the roads that our people use often.

“I told them that democracy is very clear. When you cast your vote for a political party and the party wins, the expectation is that it will pay you back in terms of the provision of basic amenities.

“And this is the payback time because our people put in place state and central governments and as leaders of the All Progressives Congress, we must not fail the people that repose confidence in us.”

He said apart from the Progressive Governors, all other governors, local government chairmen and councillors should be carried along in policies and programmes of the federal government for the benefit of the people. (NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz