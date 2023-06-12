Democracy : Desist from calling for military rule – AYDM urges Nigerians

By Oluwatope Lawanson/Florence Onuegbu

Mr Adewale Adeoye, President, Alliance of Yoruba Democratic Movements (AYDM) on Monday urged Nigerians calling for military rule to desist from it.

Adeoye made the call at the 30th Anniversary of the June 12, 1993 election, held at Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, the present is far better than anything the best military can offer.

He noted that no matter the pains and shortcomings of the present, the country and its people still moved forward.

Adeoye recounted that military rule was evil as many horrendous financial crimes were committed by the its administrators.

“They could not be questioned, free speech was an aberration, newspaper houses were shut and journalists were detained or killed.

“History cannot erase easily the heat of the battle, the cries, the agony, the pains of the rich and the poor, the haves and have nots and the defenceless people alike when Nigeria was under the yoke of military rule.

“The impact of military rule on the sub consciousness of Nigerians find expression today in the spate of anger and violence on our streets, extremism and terrorism.

“The acts of aggression seen in people are not isolated from the damage done to our psyche by military rule.

“Let the echoes of our voices be heard at the four corners of Nigeria. there must never be Military rule in Nigeria again,” he said.

Adeoye stressed that Nigerians had many reasons to realise the need to stand together, shoulder to shoulder, to defend democracy, and create the mechanism that protected freedom.

According to him, we need to defend the free electoral expressions of Nigerians in the last elections.

“This we shall uphold with all our strength, our blood, our veins and with all the energy within us.”

Earlier in his remarks, the former Secretary General, National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) Pa Ayo Opadokun implored Nigerians to collaborate with the President to enable him perform well and to be able to deliver the country the people dreamt of.

He said: “the challenges before us are great and we should be mindful of our notion.

“Yoruba people must not fail the nation, we must join hands together with the new government to build a better and greater Nigeria. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

