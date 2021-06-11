Democracy Day: Zailani preaches unity, cautions against unpatriotic protests

June 11, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly/ Chairman Northern Speakers Forum, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani tasked Nigerians be United and shun protests being sponsored by enemies of the country.

Zailani made the call in a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani mark Nigeria’s 2021 Democracy Day billed for June 12.

“We should thank God that we have experienced uninterrupted 22 of democracy.

“This is a time rally round as a nation and take advantage of our diversity preach peace and unity guarantee the progress of our dear country, Nigeria.

therefore, appeal to all Nigerians and citizens of our dear state Kaduna, to avoid being used as instruments of retrogression to use the planned June 12 Nationwide protest to destabilise our hard earned democracy,” he said.

The Speaker congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Nasir el-Rufai and all other political office holders on the Democracy Day , while commending them for the dividends that are reaching Nigerians and Kaduna citizens respectively.

“We are proud of the of our President, His Excellency, President Only on Thursday, he commissioned the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Railway Gauge Lines, which will translate to economic prosperity of the South West and by extension, the entire country.

am also delighted with the of our dear Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, through the massive urban renewal projects, which is transforming our three major cities in the state,” he said.

He prayed for Nigeria to witness more uninterrupted democracy, stressing that it is the only type of that the people’s interest at heart.

