Democracy Day: Zailani preaches unity, cautions against unpatriotic protests

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly/ Chairman Northern Speakers Forum, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani has tasked Nigerians to be United and shun protests being sponsored by enemies of the country.

Zailani made the call in a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani to mark Nigeria’s 2021 Democracy Day billed for June 12.

“We should thank God that we have experienced uninterrupted 22 years of democracy.

“This is a time to rally round as a nation and take advantage of our diversity to preach peace and unity to guarantee the progress of our dear country, Nigeria.

“I therefore, appeal to all Nigerians and citizens of our dear state Kaduna, to avoid being used as instruments of retrogression to use the planned June 12 Nationwide protest to destabilise our hard earned democracy,” he said.

The Speaker congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Nasir el-Rufai and all other elected political office holders on the Democracy Day celebration, while commending them for the dividends that are reaching Nigerians and Kaduna citizens respectively.

“We are proud of the achievements of our President, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. Only on Thursday, he commissioned the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Railway Gauge Lines, which will translate to economic prosperity of the South West and by extension, the entire country.

“I am also delighted with the tremendous achievements of our dear Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, through the massive urban renewal projects, which is transforming our three major cities in the state,” he said.

He prayed for Nigeria to witness more uninterrupted democracy, stressing that it is the only type of governance that has the people’s interest at heart.