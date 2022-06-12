Democracy Day: Yahaya Bello tasks leaders on good governance, quality leadership

By Lizzy Okoji

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi says good governance and quality leadership remains key in delivering democratic dividends to citizens who entrust leaders with the responsibility of governance.

Bello said this on Sunday, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, to commemorate June 12 Democracy Day.

This is also as Bello urged current leaders not to deviate from the visions of Nigeria’s past heroes.

The governor, who noted that the efforts of elders and the youths were complementary in nation-building, therefore called for synergy of ideas and efforts of both, to sustain the sacrifices and democratic struggles of heroes and martyrs.

The governor also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the posthumous recognition of late Chief MKO Abiola, and declaration of June 12, to honour a hero that fought for Nigeria’s democracy.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has greatly deepened democratic practices in the nation, particularly in the area of free and fair elections, press freedom, administration of justice and open governance.

“And I strongly believe that the 2023 General Elections will reflect these principles like never before.

“Despite the numerous challenges we face, it is still the duty of government to guarantee security, unity and prosperity of all Nigerians.

“And our Party, the President’s party, the All Progressives Congress, will not shy away from this basic responsibility,” he said.

According to Bello, Abiola and many others, who are known or unknown, and who have strengthened democracy through many sacrifices, must never be forgotten, or their efforts allowed to diminish at any point in Nigeria’s history.

“We continue to recognise them as we also appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for the posthumous recognition of late Chief MKO Abiola,” he said.

While also felicitating with Nigerians on this year’s June 12, the governor urged all citizens to position themselves to participate fully in the ongoing electoral process and in the overall advancement of democracy in the country.

Specifically, he called for all citizens to register to vote to hold leaders at their levels constantly accountable, and to remain vigilant over their constitutional rights.

He further advised citizens to ask questions about those seeking elective offices in the current political season, on their plans, programmes and policies.

Bello further urged Nigerians to ensure that they actively participated in selecting, through the ballot, those that would have their mandate. (NAN)

