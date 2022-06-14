Democracy Day: Work resumes in Osun Govt., private establishments

workers in Osogbo, Osun, on Tuesday resumed business and official activities after observing Monday as a work-free day to celebrate this year’s Democracy Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government declared Monday, June 13 as this year’s Democracy Day celebration after June 12 was adopted as the new Democracy Day in the country.

A visit by NAN corespondent to Osun State Secretariat in Abere, revealed that workers were already back to their duty posts, carrying out their daily operation.

Other activities could also be observed ongoing at the various event halls within the ministries in the Secretariat, while people were seen moving in and out of the complex.

A visit to Osun House of Assembly on Gbongan-Ibadan Raod, also showed that workers were back to their work positions, doing their daily routines.

Banks in Osogbo, closed for the celebration, were equally back to operation while workers in federal establishments also resumed at their duty posts.

A civil servant at the state secretariat, Mr Moshood Alabi, who spoke to NAN corespondent, prayed for the unity of Nigeria and also that democracy in the country get strengthened.

“I believe in Nigeria and in her democracy and I will always pray that democracy get strengthened and become rooted in the spirit of the country.

“The state of insecurity, nepotism, tribalism and religious division is a threat to our democracy but I pray God to intervene and help us to overcome these challenges.

“To me, democracy is still the best form of government, so celebrating it in Nigeria is very welcomed, going by the many years of military misrule the country has witnessed.

“I believe Nigeria will be great again and I pray that God help in steering the ship of the country and save us from those that want to destroy this country.” he said (NAN)

