Democracy Day: U.S.-based political group urges leaders to provide good governance

A U.S.-based political group, Nigerian-American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC) has advised Nigerian leaders to embrace the principles of good governance and be innovative in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

President of NAPAC Dr Nelson Aluya gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York on Saturday.

Aluya, who spoke against the background of June 12- Democracy Day celebration, further advised the leaders to also embrace the principles of accountability, transparency, representative and responsive governance in leading the people.

Aluya also advised Nigerians living abroad to get involved in the country’s politics as a way of supporting the leaders and helping to raise great leaders for the country.

“Our people are not involved in politics here and they are not involved in politics at home and yet they complain.

“When you are involved, you are supporting the right person who has the right mandate and the capacity and trust to handle both human and financial resources.

“We Nigeria-Americans should hold on to ourselves; it is the time to come together and pool our resources together so that we can become a strong voice.

“We should become a strong voice to change the narrative back home so that we can help Nigeria raise great and marvellous leaders who will truly lead us,’’ he said.

According to him, people at home are looking up to Nigerians living abroad and see them as “saviours” of the country.

“We have a reason to give back to our country and we have a mandate to give back to the country.

“We should not allow despair to make us forget our home, where our true sources of inspiration come from.

“After all, Nigeria gave us so much and we ought to contribute to the development of our great country,” he said.

He noted that Nigeria is the largest, most populous and richest black country in the world, but poor leadership and western influence had caused scarce distribution of the country’s wealth.

“When there is scarcity of resources, people go tribal, when there is scarcity of resources, people hold on to things that give them hope, succour, and security.

“People hold on to their religion, people hold on to tribes, and that is what is happening right now in Nigeria,’’ he said.

NAN reports that on June 6, 2018, eight days after May 29, 2018 had been celebrated as Democracy Day, the President Buhari-led federal government declared June 12 to be the new Democracy Day.

Buhari also resolved to honour the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola with the highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic. (NAN)