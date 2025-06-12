Democracy Day: Tajudeen tasks Tinubu on solid minerals, power reforms

peaker of House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, has tasked President Bola Tinubu on reforms that will stabilise power supply in the country to accelerate economic growth.

By EricJames Ochigbo

Tajudeen stated this on Thursday at a special joint sitting of the National Assembly with the President to mark the 2025 Democracy Day.

He said that Tinubu had demonstrated remarkable resolve in removing the fuel subsidy and allowing naira to float.

The lawmaker said that the nation required an equally decisive intervention in the power sector to turn the sector around.

“While progress is evident, it is time to wave your magic wand once more to break the cycle of under-performance by shifting from an over-reliance on thermal and hydroelectricity to a diversified energy mix.

“We must embrace renewable and clean energy sources, such as solar, wind and even nuclear, to ensure a reliable and sustainable national grid,” he said.

Tajudeen also said that developing the solid minerals sector was essential for Nigeria’s economic diversification.

“While we have some existing geological data, it lacks the precision and quality needed to support large-scale exploration.

“To complement executive actions, the House of Representatives will immediately commence an urgent review of the 2007 Mining Act.

“This is to allow sub-national entities to operate within the profitable limits of the law while enhancing oversight and mitigating security risks.

“If pursued with discipline and clarity, these reforms will position solid minerals as a strategic pillar of our national economy,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)