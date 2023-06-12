Democracy Day: Tackle insecurity, other vices, ECWA urges FG

By Polycarp Auta

Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has advised President Bola Tinubu to tackle insecurity and other vices in the country.

President of ECWA, Rev. Stephen Baba-Panya, gave the advice in a statement issued in Jos on Monday to commemorate the 2023 Democracy Day.

Baba-Panya, who decried the spate of killings, kidnapping, hunger, poverty, corruption and other vices currently facing the nation, called on the president to brace-up toward tackling them headlong.

“I’m sure the president knows that Nigerian citizens are not smiling today due to the overwhelming pangs of death emanating, especially from insecurity, massive destruction of a good number of communities, kidnapping, hunger and general lack, to mention but a few.

”Corruption has become the order of the day in both high and low places; our economy needs total overhauling as means of livelihood has since disappeared from most quarters.

”Nigerians are eagerly awaiting early fulfillment of numerous promises that all presently in authority made during their political campaigns just a few months ago.

” I, therefore, call on President Bola Tinubu to do everything possible to carry everyone along,” he said.

The ECWA president called on the president and leaders at all levels to put aside sentiments and focus on meeting the needs of Nigerians, irrespective of political, ethnic, religious and other differences.

”I equally appeal to Mr President to be bold and right all the wrongs perpetrated by the immediate past administration in terms of appointments of ministers, service chiefs and other heads of parastatals.

”Nigerians of all ethnic and religious inclinations must be carried along,” he said.

Baba-Panya also advised Tinubu to be fair and just to all, adding that such move would enable him win the confidence of Nigerians.

He appealed to the president to do everything within his powers to ensure the release of the remaining 97 Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu and others in captivity.

The cleric, however, advised Christians to pray for the new leadership at all levels in the country to enable them succeed. (NAN)

