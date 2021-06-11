Democracy Day: Southern Senators call for strengthening of Nigeria’s unity

The Southern Senators Forum has called Nigerians to strengthen the of the nation irrespective of their ethnic and religious affiliation.

The forum made the call in a in Ado-Ekiti Friday its , Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, while congratulating Nigerians the celebration of the 2021 Democracy Day.

“Time has for all Nigerians to strengthen the nexus of among ethnic nationalities and religious boundaries in the country.

“This will serve as the remedy to possible truncation of the democratic rule in our dear country,’’ Bamidele said.

The forum congratulated all Nigerians on the heartwarming feat, saying since Nigeria Independence in 1960, the nation had not practiced democracy this long.

“The First Republic only lasted for six years between 1960 and 1966 before crumbling.

“The second republic of 1979 to 1983 only lasted for four years while the third only lasted for just two three years,’’ the said.

According to him, this makes the present one that started in 1999 more rewarding and worth celebrating.

“We to Nigerians to take ownership of this democracy as a baby that must survive all cost.

  • “They must refrain from all forms of agenda that can injure our corporate existence and foster enmity within our ranks,’’ he said.

The forum, therefore, congratulated Nigerians for celebrating 22 years of unbroken democratic evolution in the country, saying it was considered, “a pride and sign of  hope for the citizens.’’ (NAN)

