‎Democracy Day: Senate introduced 844 bills in two years – Akpabio

‎By Haruna Salami



‎The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on Thursday announced that no fewer than 844 legislations have been passed since inception of the 10th National Assembly.



‎Akpabio disclosed this when President Bola Tinubu addressed a joint session of the National Assembly as part of Democracy Day activities on Thursday.



‎In attendance were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, members of the Progressive Governors Forum as well as serving and past lawmakers.



‎The President had earlier cancelled his previously scheduled nationwide broadcast in commemoration of Nigeria’s 26th Democracy Day anniversary.



‎In his address, Akpabio stated that while 107 bills are currently at various committee stages, 499 bills have ‘advanced to second stage in the Senate.’



‎”The Senate has also acted on 26 executive bills to address key policy issues for the benefit of Nigerians. Again, over 100 petitions were received from Nigerians seeking redress and transparency.



‎”It is a record that has not been held by any Nigerian Senate in two years,” he stated.



‎Midway through his speech, Akpabio urged the President to consider establishing a June 12 museum to accommodate history and relics associated with the 1993 presidential poll, emphasisinng that where governance is in partnership, progress follows.



‎”But where governance is in contest, the people suffer. Democracy is not a gift but a trust to protect”, he stated.



