Democracy Day: Sani Bello congratulates Buhari

Chairman North Central Governors Forum, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for the giant stride achieved towards consolidating democracy and instituting good governance in the country.

Governor Sani Bello, in a congratulatory message made available by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, expressed optimism in the ability of Mr. President to continue to deliver service for the people and return the country on the trajectory of peace, progress and development.

He said the idea of changing Democracy Day from 29th May to 12th June by the President in honour of Chief MKO Abiola is not only an honour to the acclaimed winner of the 1993 elections but to all those who struggled for the return of democratic rule in Nigeria.

The Governor noted that the past five years of President Buhari has clearly demonstrated that Nigeria’s democracy has advanced through the respect of the rule of law and respect for fundamental human rights.

He urged Nigerians to support the President in his efforts to strengthen democracy and correct the institutional decay in the country by being law-abiding citizens and respect the constitution of the nation.

