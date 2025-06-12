Democracy Day Reflections: Tinubu’s Words, Nigeria’s Woes, By Lemmy Ughegbe

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Democracy Day address, delivered on June 12, 2025, was, at its core, a valiant attempt to reconnect with the Nigerian people, remind us of our hard-fought democratic journey, and assert a moral authority for the government he leads. He recounted the story of our democratic struggles, saluted the sacrifices of martyrs like Chief MKO Abiola, Kudirat Abiola, General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, and Pa Alfred Rewane, and sought to remind Nigerians that this democracy—flawed as it may be—was paid for in blood and courage. But a deeper interrogation of Tinubu’s address reveals a speech soaked in symbolism and rhetorical flourishes, yet painfully thin on substance, empathy, or responsibility for the prevailing hardship Nigerians face daily.

The President’s evocation of June 12 and its heroes was meant to stir national pride and resilience. Indeed, Democracy Day, anchored on the annulled 1993 elections won by MKO Abiola, is a significant landmark in Nigeria’s political evolution. However, it is not enough to name-drop heroes of democracy when the conditions under which the current administration operates betray the very ideals they died for. What made June 12 iconic was the collective will of Nigerians to resist tyranny and demand transparent governance. It is therefore ironic that on this same day, Nigerians continue to suffer under policies that feel imposed, disconnected from reality, and lacking in the very democratic ethos we claim to celebrate.

When Tinubu claimed that “democracy is neither a foreign nor abstract concept devoid of real-life meaning for us,” he failed to reconcile that assertion with the reality that democratic dividends have been painfully elusive for the masses. The test of democracy is not just the ability to vote but the presence of justice, accountability, transparency, and good governance. On all these metrics, his administration has performed woefully. A government that removed fuel subsidy without any safety net, allowed the naira to float without controls, and presides over inflation that has sent millions into multidimensional poverty cannot honestly claim to be deepening democracy.

The President waxed philosophical, declaring that “the power of the people is superior to that of any government or institution,” and yet his government has shown scant regard for the people’s voice. From the protests against fuel subsidy removal to the cries over insecurity, mass unemployment, and increasing taxation, the response has been either tone-deaf or repressive. We cannot preach people’s power while stifling civic space or ignoring public outcry over hunger and hardship.

There was also a curious tendency to conflate symbolism with substance. Tinubu reminded us that he was one of those who fought against military rule, was imprisoned for pro-democracy activities, and lived in exile. While this is true and deserves credit, it does not absolve him of his present responsibility. The struggle of yesterday cannot be the only justification for the policies of today. A freedom fighter who becomes a democratically elected president must transition from being a symbol of resistance to a servant of the people.

The President’s address suffered from a glaring lack of empathy. Nowhere in his speech did he acknowledge the sheer level of pain and dislocation his economic policies have caused Nigerians. Fuel prices have more than tripled, electricity tariffs are skyrocketing, food prices have gone out of reach for average families, and millions of children have dropped out of school. To speak about democracy without referencing these realities is not only dishonest—it is cruel. Leadership is not about poetic pronouncements but about owning the outcomes of one’s decisions.

Tinubu spoke of “hard choices” and claimed that he made them in the people’s interest. But in truth, those hard choices were not accompanied by any cushioning mechanism for the people. The floating of the naira led to a near 100% devaluation, which directly translated to higher fuel importation costs and spiralling inflation. The removal of fuel subsidy, though theoretically sound in economic circles, was implemented in a manner that showed no regard for timing, sequencing, or social protection. Nigerians were simply told to “tighten their belts” while those in power continue to feed fat on public resources. That is not democracy; that is elite insensitivity.

Indeed, many Nigerians are questioning the moral authority of this administration to commemorate Democracy Day. After all, what is democracy if elections are still marred by vote buying, judicial compromise, and voter suppression? What is democracy if the gap between the rich and poor keeps widening under government policies? What is democracy if dissent is criminalised, and peaceful protesters are brutalised? The President should have used his speech to acknowledge these deficits and commit to democratic renewal—not to whitewash the pain under platitudes.

It is not too late for Tinubu to change course. But the first step must be an honest admission that the current path is not working for the vast majority of Nigerians. A leader who cannot feel the people’s pulse is a danger to democracy. Nigeria does not need more slogans, celebrations, or commemorations. We need clear-headed policy reversals, targeted social interventions, and a humility that listens before acting.

As we mark yet another Democracy Day, it is important to remember that democracy is not an end in itself but a means to justice, dignity, and shared prosperity. The Tinubu administration must stop hiding behind historical heroism and confront the present failures with courage and sincerity. True democracy listens, learns, and leads. It does not lecture. It does not gaslight. And it does not demand sacrifice from the people while exempting the political elite.

Dr Ughegbe, Ph.D, ANIPR, a public opinion influencer and development communication expert, writes from Abuja.