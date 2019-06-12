Democracy Day: Osinbajo counsels use of diversity as strength

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday counselled Nigerians to exploit the diversity of the country for national development.

He gave the advice during a toast at a dinner organised to mark 20 Years of Democracy in Nigeria ahead of the celebration slated for June 12.

June 12 had been formally pronounced as Democracy Day by President Muhammad Buhari.

Osinbajo said that Nigeria’s strength hinged on its diversity which had produced outstanding people in various fields of endeavour across the world.

“We are known all over the world for our on confidence; our business acumen, our scholarship; great culture and traditions.

“These attributes derive from one of our greatest asset which is our diversity; diversity in culture, diversity in language and diversity in faith

“This diversity enriches everything that we have,’’ he said.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the event was a unique one as it marked 20 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

Mustapha congratulated Buhari and Osinbajo and all the heroes of Nigeria’s democracy for laying the foundation and upholding democracy.

He recalled that it was exactly one year ago that Buhari declared June 12 as Democracy Day.

Mustapha thanked foreign presidents and dignitaries who graced the event and those who stood for Nigeria during its difficult times.

The highlight of the event was unveiling of a photo book titled, “Being Buhari” by the president. (NAN)

