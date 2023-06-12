Democracy Day: Onaiwo urges politicians against ethnic, religious division

By Patricia Amogu

Earl Osaro Onaiwo, Former Director- General of the Nigerian Governors Forum(NGF), has charged politicians against to shun using religion and ethnicity to divide Nigerians.

in a statement and goodwill message personally signed by Onaiwo on Monday in Abuja, he said it was time to build a formidable democracy, devoid of religious and other considerations.

“June 12, 1993 marked the end of religious and ethnic manipulations on our people. Religion has been used for too long to divide Nigerians and the time has come to put a stop to it.

“We normally do not question the religion of the pilot before we board our flights, neither do we ask for the religion of the owner before we buy from the supermarket or filling stations.

“The National Assemblies are faced with electing quality leadership for our legislature with a view to ensuring that good laws are made, therefore, they must shun religious and ethnic considerations, and elect those who can represent the interest of Nigerians well,” Onaiwo stated.

The Edo State-born politician congratulated Nigerians for their resilience and determination shown over the years in the quest to find enduring democratic ethos for the Country(NAN)

