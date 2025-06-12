Democracy Day: Ododo urges Nigerians to rekindle democratic spirit of unity, development

Ahmed Ododo of Kogi has urged Nigerians to rekindle the democratic spirit of unity, civic responsibility, and engagement for development as the nation marks the 2025 Democracy Day.

By Thompson Yamput

The governor gave the charge in his message marking the Democracy Day in Lokoja on Thursday.

Ododo described June 12 as a defining moment in Nigeria’s journey toward democratic governance, and a solemn reminder that democracy is not gifted but earned.

“The sacrifices made by pro-democracy heroes, including our father, President Bola Tinubu, must never be forgotten.

“They are the foremost figures whose relentless struggle helped birth the democratic freedoms that we all Nigerians now enjoy, ” he said.

Ododo paid glowing tribute to the heroes of the 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as the freest and fairest in the country’s history but sadly annulled.

According to him, we are not only beneficiaries of the democracy earned through the blood and sweat of our heroes; we are stewards of its promises.

The governor emphasized that democracy thrives when it is participatory and accountable.

He said that his administration remains focused on building strong institutions, promoting transparency, and empowering citizens, especially the youth to take an active role in governance.

“To our youth, you are not just the leaders of tomorrow; you are the true guardians of our democracy today. This democracy belongs to you,” he charged.

He reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to the democratic ideals of inclusion, justice, and accountability.

Ododo pledged to continue leading a people-centered administration that delivers concrete results in infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and security.

The governor, however, called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society actors, and public servants to lead by example, stressing that democracy is best measured not by titles or rhetoric, but by tangible results that improve the lives of the people.

“Let us remember that democracy is strengthened not by titles, but by service…not by rhetoric, but by results,” he said.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant against forces that threaten national unity, to strongly defend democratic values from disruption, division, and all other tendencies that undermine national interest.

Ododo further pledged to support and align with national developmental policies and programmes of the Federal Government under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As governor, every day and night, I will stand to protect the rights and freedoms of all residents of Kogi, ensuring they can live and work in safety and dignity.

“Let us rise together in the spirit of nationhood. Let us stand together in the pursuit of progress. Let us walk together on the path of peace, equity, and sustainable development,” he further urged. (NAN)