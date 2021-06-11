Democracy Day: Nigeria, diamond in the rough – Oluremi Tinubu

As Nigeria marks 2021 Democracy Day on Saturday, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (APC- Lagos Central), has described the nation as a diamond in the rough.

In a congratulatory message to the nation on Friday, Tinubu said that Nigeria had witnessed growth in various facets in spite of challenges.

The senator congratulated the government and citizens of Nigeria on the commemoration of the commencement of the fourth republic, and the longest chain of civilian rule in the country.

Tinubu said: “Twenty-two years ago, we made a choice – a conscious decision to be governed by democratic principles and to uphold the rights of every Nigerian.

“While it has not always been an easy journey and has often failed to meet the expectations of the ordinary Nigerian, there is no doubt that this administration is on the right track to creating the Nigeria we can all be proud of.

“I have seen a Nigeria that is a diamond in the rough – resource and culture-rich with vast human capital and huge potential for growth.

“We have survived a civil war, various military regimes, civil unrest etc, and emerged on the other side, still waxing strong.”

According to her, Nigeria has witnessed growth in various facets and has also been plagued by insecurity and voices speaking against its unity and peace.

“In spite of it all, we must continue to bring to the fore, the diversity and resilience that we are known for, defending her unity and upholding the honour and glory of Nigeria.

“A great nation is possible, and we must continue to keep the faith, believing in the future of our country and playing our part to protect the dignity, peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

“I congratulate you all, once again, and wish you a happy Democracy Day celebration,” Tinubu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria now marks its Democracy Day on June 12 annually instead of May 29. (NAN)