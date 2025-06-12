Democracy Day: NGO, SDP hail Nigerians’ resilience, unwavering commitment to democratic principles

Non-Governmental Organisations Network (KONGONET) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Thursday commended Nigerians for their collective resilience and unwavering commitment

By Thompson Yamput

Non-Governmental Organisations Network (KONGONET) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Thursday commended Nigerians for their collective resilience and unwavering commitment to democratic principles.

KONGONET, in a testament issued by its Chairman, Amb. Idris Muraina, in Lokoja, lauded the enduring spirit of Nigerians for continuously upholding the rule of law in spite of the challenging political landscape within the West African region.

The network noted that across the country and indeed in many parts of West Africa, the threat of military rule and authoritarian tendencies had posed significant challenges to democratic consolidation.

“Yet, Nigerians have demonstrated remarkable resilience and consistency in defending their democratic rights and freedoms.

“This steadfastness is a symbol of hope and a beacon for the entire region, inspiring us all to persist in our democratic pursuits for growth and development,” he said.

The organisation called on all elected leaders in Kogi and beyond to renew their commitment to making democracy attractive and meaningful to all citizens.

“Good governance, transparency and participatory democracy must remain at the core of our developmental agenda for more results.

“It is only through inclusive governance and active citizen engagement that we can build a society where democracy flourishes and delivers tangible benefits to the people as tested 26 years now, ” it said.

KONGONET, however, commended Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi for his ongoing commitment to open government practices and promotion of transparency in governance.

Also, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi urged Nigerians to honestly assess the country’s democracy and whether it was being truly practised, adding: “if not, we should change gear for our collective gains.”

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Isaiah Davies-Ijele, said that the dividends of democracy should be enjoyed by all citizens, regardless of their backgrounds or affiliations, even as he challenged all leaders on justice and fairness.

“As we celebrate democracy day, we urge the Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi to embrace true democratic principles and inclusive governance for the benefits of all citizens.

“This is because the dividends of democracy should be enjoyed by all citizens, regardless of their backgrounds or affiliations.

“As Nigeria is gearing up for another round of elections in 2027, we urge the government to reflect on the meaning of democracy and allow people to decide who will govern them, ” he said. (NAN)