Democracy Day: NANS charges govts on developmental commitments

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has congratulated Nigerians on the democracy day with a call on governments at all levels to be committed to developmental strides in the country.

Mr Danielson Akpan, National President of NANS gave the charge in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Akpan noted that infrastructural development, institutional strengthening, human and capacity building, healthcare, security and most importantly education should be the focus of the government to achieve a democratically stable nation.

He pleaded with the Federal Government to make available more funds for the advancement of the education sector.

According to him, on this democracy day celebration, I call on all leaders who are beneficiaries of the long struggle for democratic governance to see it as service to the people, not for self.

“The Federal and state governments should be committed to development in all facets; infrastructural development, institutional strengthening, human and capacity building, healthcare, security and most importantly education.

“In this new dispensation, more funds should be committed to education. Not less than 15 per cent should be captured for education in all budgetary allocations.

“This is the best that can be given to Nigerians and project for a future our founding fathers planned for Nigeria.

Akpan however, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and legislators that had been saddled with the responsibilities of piloting Nigeria in this new dispensation.

He charged them to uphold integrity and transparency across all divides.

Meanwhile, the National Public Relations Officer of the association, Mr Adeyemi Azeez, called on Buhari to declare MKO Abiola as a former president of Nigeria.

Azeez also said the rights in cash, asset and honour to MKO family should be paid, as this would no doubt go a long way in bringing joy and satisfaction to the bereaved family.

“NANS describes this declaration as a great honour to Nigerians and the fallen heroes whom had paid the maximum sacrifice in sustaining the country’s hard earned democracy.

“NANS hereby calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola as a former president of Nigeria, thereby pay all rights in cash, asset and honour to M.K.O’s family.

Azeez however, frowned at the state of education in Nigeria, while calling on governors of states respectively to emulate their counterpart in Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

He said this should be done by the governors declaring a state of emergency on education in there states respectively.

He commended the service chiefs for the reduction in the rate of kidnapping and bombing and implored them not to relent in making Nigeria a crime secured country, for business and development to thrive smoothly. (NAN)

