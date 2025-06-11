Democracy Day: Military rule undesirable in Nigeria – APC Chieftain

An APC Chieftain, Prince Adebola Ogunleye, has condemned military rule in its entirety, saying it is undesirable in Nigeria.

By Ikenna Osuoha

Ogunleye stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday ahead of Democracy Day on June 12.

He expressed satisfaction with the practice of democracy in the country in spite the challenges.

“The opposite to democracy is dictatorship and militarism that had been the story of our painful past and history.

“That, we do not desire to be part of our future experience and development,” he said.

The APC chieftain, who regretted the devastations caused in the past by successive military juntas, called for collective support of the present democratically elected government led by President Bola Tinubu.

He recalled with dismay the abrupt abortion of the development of elected democratic structure by the military junta through the 1966 coup, less than six years after independence.

Ogunleye condemned the militarisation of national life for 35 years, saying it was a phenomenal set back for the emerging democracy and an entire generation.

He expressed satisfaction with the ongoing democratic journey, especially for its uninterruption since 1999.

He drummed support for President Tinubu’s re-election in order to consolidate on dividends of democracy.

“Efforts of the president that require economic , social and political re-engineering need support and continuity to birth a new Nigeria that will guarantee dividends of democracy to the majority of Nigerian citizens and not only the ruling class”.

Ogunleye further said that the Nigerian democracy was still at its nascent stage at just 26 years.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria’s democracy had the potential for a stronger and better future.

Ogunleye highlighted the progress so far made in Nigeria’s democratic journey to include multi party system as well as improved freedom of association and expression.

He asserted the resilience of Nigeria’s democracy to uphold constitutional tenets and respect for the rule of law and the separation of power that underline the positive growth and development of Nigeria’s democracy.

The APC chieftain, however, advocated for electoral reforms aimed at strengthening the country’s electoral system to restore confidence in the system.

“It is not yet ‘Uhuru’.

“There are challenges in our electoral system at all levels of election that do not guarantee free and fair election, together with few cases of disregard to democratic values,” he said.

Ogunleye admonished Nigerians to see the June 12 anniversary as a reminder of the importance of democracy to our nation and the recollection and understanding of the high cost of democracy .

“It should be a time that requires intentional effort by the leaders and the followership to ensure the survival and growth of this democracy,” he said.(NAN) www.nannews.ng