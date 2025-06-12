‎Democracy Day: Let’s reaffirm our commitment to participatory leadership – Amb Sarafa Isola





‎As Nigeria marks year 2025 Democracy Day on June 12, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola OFR has called for a re-affirmation of commitment to



‎inclusive development, participatory leadership, and justice for all.



‎The immediate past Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom made the call in a statement titled “June 12: Democracy is Nigeria’s Covenant of Hope—Let’s Honour It”



‎Ambassador Isola said “Our democracy must be deepened in principle and practice. We must champion citizens education, civic engagement, judicial independence, press freedom, and economic prosperity. These are the instruments through which democratic dividends are delivered.”



‎The full statement reads:



‎”June 12: Democracy is Nigeria’s Covenant of Hope—Let’s Honour It



‎”Today, June 12, we commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day—not merely as a date on the calendar, but as a living tribute to the sacrifices, ideals, and triumphs of the Nigerian people. June 12 echoes the courage of citizens who believed that freedom, accountability, and the supremacy of the ballot box must define our national destiny.



‎”From the streets of Ojota to that of Kano, Jos, Port Harcourt, from the ballots of June 12, 1993 to the national rebirth it inspired—our story is one of resilience and rebirth.



‎”Democracy, though imperfect, remains humanity’s boldest experiment in collective governance. It reminds us that sovereignty resides not in symbols of power but in the will of the people. It is a contract of conscience—a bond between lead and the led.



‎”As we reflect on this day, we must reaffirm our commitment to inclusive development, participatory leadership, and justice for all. Our democracy must be deepened in principle and practice. We must champion citizens education, civic engagement, judicial independence, press freedom, and economic prosperity. These are the instruments through which democratic dividends are delivered.



‎”Let this year’s Democracy Day rekindle in us the courage to be truthful, the humility to serve with honour, and the wisdom to choose dialogue over division.



‎”As a lifelong advocate of good governance, I join millions across our homeland and the diaspora in saluting Nigeria’s democratic journey. The road may not be smooth, but our faith must remain unshaken.



‎”May we walk it together—in unity, in dignity, and with unyielding hope.



‎”God bless Nigeria”.



