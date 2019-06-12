Democracy Day: Lawyer urges cordial relations between NASS, executive

Mr Leo Aggrey, a Cross River-based legal practitioner, has advised the legislative and executive arms of government at the national level to work cordially and harmoniously in the interest of the country.

Aggrey gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Wednesday while speaking against the backdrop of Nigeria’s celebration of June 12 Democracy Day.

The lawyer said that a harmonious relationship between the legislature and executive would fast-track development of the country.

He said: “There should be a good relationship between the legislature and the executive, especially in the areas of budget and other matters of national interest.

“I would advice the 9th assembly to have a cordial relationship with the executive arm.

“The executive should also make sure that they harmonise issues with the legislature in areas where they have lapses and in those areas where they have checks and balances.

“They should always try to harmonise with the legislature for the good and benefit of the Nigerian people.

“So, I believe that if the 9th assembly and the executive adhere to due process, we will have a smooth and robust 9th NASS,” he said.

According to him, issues such as appropriation involves collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including ministries, departments, and agencies in the budgetary process.

“And when there is cordial relations in place between the legislature and the executive, there will be a specific time-frame within which to achieve passage of the budget and proper implementation,” he said.

Aggrey described the legislature as the bedrock of democracy “because they are the true representative of the people”.

“The legislators are the ones voted by the electorate and we have to understand that.

“The minister cannot be more important than the senators; just like in the state, the commissioner cannot be more important than members of the House of Assembly.

“However, in Nigeria, it is as if when you are made a commissioner or minister you are more important than the legislators.

“That is not the way it should be.

“We must realise that governance or government has a process and if there is no due process we are going to have a quagmire.

“That is why we see delays and apportioning of blames here and there,” he said. (NAN)

