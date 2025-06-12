Democracy Day: Kogi Assembly Speaker Lauds Citizens for Patience Despite Blips

The Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Aliyu Umar Yusuf has applauded the people of the state and Nigerians for their patience and perseverance with the current democratic practice in the country.

This is contained in a message to commemorate the 2025 Democracy Day Celebration in Nigeria signed and made available to journalists in Lokoja by the ChiefPressSecretarytotheSpeaker, Yabagi Mohammed.

The Speaker acknowledged in the statement that Democracy remains the best form of government for the society despite the challenges faced by its implementers in developing countries like Nigeria.

He further said the founding fathers of the nation would be proud of the efforts being made in making the system work for the country and expressed gratitude for their sacrifices which has ensured the continuous corporate existence of the nation.

The Speaker stressed that many of them laid their lives to ensure Nigeria remains one, noting that their ultimate sacrifices would never be forgotten.

Rt Hon Umar reserved a special commendation for Late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola in whose honour the date for the day was changed, and said his sacrifices for the nation remains indelible in the sands of Nigeria’s history.

He, however, noted that the nation’s citizens have shown uncommon courage and resilience in seeing the system working for them, stressing that there has been a lot of improvement in the working mechanisms of democracy in Nigeria since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

The lawmaker assured them that with the current efforts of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the complementing efforts of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and his colleagues, the entire country and Kogi State would only get better under their watch.

As legislators, he applauded the National Assembly comprising the Nigerian Senate, the House of Representatives, and the Houses of Assembly across the country for playing key roles in ensuring the sustenance of democracy in the country.

The Speaker further praised the judiciary for many of their brave pronouncements, some of which he described as ‘novel,’ and enjoined citizens to continue to support and pray for the formulation of policies that would make life better for them.