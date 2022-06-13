Democracy Day: Keep the Faith, you are Heroes, Vivian Bello urges Nigerians

By Chimezie Godfrey

A former presidential aspirant, Mrs Vivian Ebele Bello has enjoined all heroes of Nigeria’s democracy to keep the faith.

Mrs Bello in her democracy day message, celebrates great Nigerians who fought and sacrificed for the cause of democracy in the country.

She therefore enjoined them to keep the faith in the struggle, assuring that in due time a truly democratic Nigeria with principles, ethics and values of the system will be birthed.

Bello said,”On this year’s Democracy Day June 12, we celebrate our great Country Men and Women who fought and sacrificed for the Cause of Democracy in our Country, Nigeria. We recognise their faith in our Country, their vision, their sacrifices in different forms, and in some cases, the lives they laid down.

“We salute our present day Compatriots, the teeming indefatigable Men and Women of Nigeria, young and old, who continue to hold the gauntlet and also run with it and have remained on the trenches to uphold Democracy in Nigeria.

“Our sweat and sacrifices shall surely not be in vain, and by the grace of Almighty God, we shall birth a Nigeria that is TRULY DEMOCRATIC and one in which the Principles, Ethics and Values of the system, is truly reflective on the Lives of the Citizenry and Institutions in the Country.”

