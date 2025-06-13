Democracy Day:  June 12 is symbolic, remarkable and worth celebrating as a country –Analysts

Political Analysts on Thursday in Asaba, Delta have described June 12, as symbolic, remarkable and memorial worth celebrating as a democracy day in Nigeria.

Political Analysts on Thursday in Asaba, Delta have described June 12, as symbolic, remarkable and memorial worth celebrating as a democracy day in Nigeria.

The analysts who bare their minds following the broadcast of President Bola Tinubu’s address at the National Assembly on Thursday, in Abuja, said 26 years of unbroken democracy was saddled with many challenges.

They lauded the president for the post hummus honours and others and for granting national pardon to the heroes and heroins of the June 12, 1993 election in the country.

The analysts, however, were averse with the economic and social policies of the President Tinubu government and its impact on Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Tinubu gave national and post humours honours to prominent Nigerians to; Mrs Kudirat Abiola, Alhaji Musa Ya’Adua, Prof. Humphrey Nwaosu, others.

Speaking in an interview with NAN, Sir Festus Ahon, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta described June 12, as symbolic in the political history of the country.

According to Ahon, June 12, brings the memory of the day Nigerians came together and participated in a free and credible election that was won by Chief MKO Abiola and his running mate, Mr Babagana Kingibe, but was annulled by one man.

“So, June 12 is a day that we must celebrate as a country, and as a country, for 26 years of unbroken democracy, we have taken a step forward and there is room for infrastructure and human development.

“We must also make deliberate effort to sustain and improve on our present democracy.

” Mr President giving post humours honours to Nigerians who fought for the June 12, is laudable.

“The honour is a reward for hardwork for standing for democracy that we all enjoy today. It is a welcome development.”

On his part, Mr Emeka Nkwoala, a Trade Unionists and a Politician, said 26 years of the democratic rule must be sustained in the country and that the national honours was good to enable people stand up for the country on what is right.

He said, ” never again should Nigeria experience military rule but the drivers of this democracy that we enjoy today must stand up for the people and our leaders must be accountable.”

On the current move by some governors to the APC. he noted that previous administrations had tried but failed, adding that Nigerians had always resisted moves of a one party state and would resist it if it reared its head again.

Nkwoala said, “the truth is that the APC’s actions of luring governors, senators and other politicians to the party depicts that the country is tending to one party system but Nigerians will not allow that happen.

” Only the citizens will stop that from happening, come 2027, it will be the citizens versus the APC. But why the worries about 2027 now? Those elected should concentrate on governance and not politicking until it is time for elections.

“On the GDP growth of 3.4 per cent in year 2024, I do not agree with the assertion because the economy is at variance with the statistics being presented.

“Today, health indices are not positive, education; declining enrollment and out of school children, insecurity and inflation, rising unemployment and companies closing down are the realities.”

Also speaking, Mr Christopher Biose, a Politician and former Commissioner in the defunct Bendel state, said he was part of the pro-democracy movement that followed June 12,1993 election.

He said that Prof Humphrey Nwosu deserved more honours for the courage to deliver and announce the best ever free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria, adding that since then, the country’s elections had been fraught with irregularities.

Biose, however, disagrees with the claims that the economy is picking up but described government policies and programme as a repeat of the 1986 Structural Adjustment Programme when the value of naira and quality of life degenerated instead.

He said, “I agree with the view that June 12 is a landmark worth celebrating in Nigeria because at that time I was in pro-democracy movement.

” I followed June 12, 1993 election very closely and I shared the view of local and international observers that it is the fairest election ever held in Nigeria and I believe it should be celebrated.

“The honours, CON, is worthwhile but not enough, I believe Prof. Humphrey Nwosu should be celebrated as a hero of Nigeria democracy.

” The post humours honours is well researched and a welcome development.”

According to Biose, the democracy in Nigeria has not progressed as subsequent elections are marred with irregularities after the 1993 election.

“The politicians are taking us back instead. They are only accumulating powers to themselves and the political parties have no ideology otherwise they will not be drifting and dancing from one party to another.

“On the economy, read “Growth Without Development” by Prof. Tijani Yusuf, a Professor of Economics, University of Benin, what we have now is a repeat of 1986 Structural Adjustment Programme when the value of naira and quality of life is on the decline,” he said.(NAN)