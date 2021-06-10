Democracy Day: Gov. Lalong inaugurates water supply projects

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Thursday inaugurated the Pankshin Water Treatment Plant in Pankshin Local Government Area of the state, as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s Democracy Day in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the treatment plant which is part of the Pankshin water supply scheme, was rehabilitated by Lalong’s administration in collaboration with the Federal Government World Bank Assisted programme.

Inaugurating the project, Lalong said the intervention scheme was in line with one of his policy thrust of infrastructure development.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Mr Ibrahim Bello, said the treatment plant which was constructed in 1983 was rehabilitated to provide potable water to rural dwellers.

Bello said the scope of the rehabilitation involved the conversion of its analogue control room to digital, change of pumps, new chemical filters and installation of 450 KVA generator, among others.

He said part of the water supply scheme was also to expand booster water stations to make water accessible for irrigation to farmers in the rural areas.

“This scheme has ensured that water is available, affordable and sustainable,” he said.

He said 13km pipe network was installed in Pankshin as part of the rehabilitation scheme and urged residents to connect to the distribution network.

“The stand alone monthly payment is N1,800 and for household is N3,000,” he said.

The governor who also inaugurated the renovated office of the Jos Water Services Corporation in Pankshin,urged the people of the area to remain peaceful to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

He implored them to protect the water treatment plants so as to get sustained water supply, saying “Guard this infrastructure jealously”.

The governor, who was also at the presentation of the midterm report of Mr Yusuf Gagdi, member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal constituencies, urged the political class in Plateau and Nigeria to be selfless and improve on efforts to make lives better for the people.

“We have done a lot in terms of completing inherited and abandoned projects as well as executing new ones in various sectors. Many of them will be commissioned today and in the coming days, while others remain ongoing.

“Like I have emphasised always, all I require is peace to be able to carry out development projects for the people. Without peace, we cannot make any progress, which explains why we have focused on building and sustaining peace in Plateau,” he said.

NAN reports that Lalong also inspected ongoing construction work at the Pilot Science Primary School, Bungha, in Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

(NAN)