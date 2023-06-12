Democracy Day: Gov. Fintiri pardons 2 inmates

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has granted pardon to two inmates in commemoration of 2023 Democracy Day in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Yola.

Fintiri said that the inmates were pardoned based on their good conducts right from day of their convictions.

“In the spirit of the 2023 Democracy Day, and in the exercise of the powers conferred on me as Governor in Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended).

“After due consultation with the State Advisory Council On Prerogative of Mercy, I have granted various categories of pardon to two prisoners for their good conduct.

“The two prisoners as aforementioned should have the remainder of their sentences remitted whole.”

The governor gave the names of the pardoned persons as Adeolu Adumjobi and Ibrahim Babale.

Fintiri expressed delight over Nigeria’s unbroken democracy since the return to civil rule in 1999, describing it as the ‘triumph of freedom’.

“Twenty-seven years ago, we witnessed a scene that had once seemed impossible – an election where, for the first time, the people of this nation had a choice-unanimously agreeing to ensure democracy thrives.”

Fintiri noted that though it was thwarted, 1999 saw a new beginning as the event turned out to be a landslide victory for freedom as it ushered in the beginning of the end of military rule.

He said: “And we have seen the extraordinary progress since that time. As Nigeria today is standing tall as proud a democracy.”

While describing Adamawa as a peaceful state, he regretted the ugly happenings of the state governorship election where some elements tried to subvert the will of the people.

He commended the resilience of those who stood to preserve democracy by ensuring that the right thing was done. (NAN)

