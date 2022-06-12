Democracy Day: ‘Get Your PVC’, Saraki tells Nigerians

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has called on Nigerians across the nation to get their PVCs ahead of the 2023 General Election.

In a statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja in commemoration of Democracy Day, Saraki, acknowledged the sacrifice of Nigeria’s past heroes, who have contributed to the development of the nation’s democracy, and called on all Nigerians of voting age to ensure that they exercise their civic duty by voting next year.

The statement reads: “As families across Nigeria settle in to commemorate the significance of #DemocracyDay, we all must remember the immeasurable sacrifice of our heroes — as well as celebrate the courage, and persistence of all Nigerians.

“This is because, throughout this oft-imperfect journey to institutionalize stronger democratic values in all aspects of our lives, there have been hiccups, yet, Nigerians have always demonstrated an unwavering commitment to forge a better, stronger, safer, and more prosperous nation.

“In this regard, as we observe today, remembering that the 2023 General Elections are just around the corner, I ask all Nigerians of voting age to ensure that they have their PVCs to exercise their civic responsibility by participating in the election of our leaders at the state and federal levels.

“It is my deepest prayer, that as we work to fix Nigeria by the election of intentional and decisive leaders next year, our nation and all its people will experience the much-needed prosperity and peace that all Nigerians have been clamouring for. Happy #DemocracyDay!”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

