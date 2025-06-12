Democracy Day: Fubara reaffirms commitment to rule of law, Rivers welfare 

Suspended Rivers Governor, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting fundamental human rights

By Precious Akutamadu

Suspended Rivers Governor, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting fundamental human rights, and promoting inclusive participation in the democratic process.

Fubara made the remarks in his Democracy Day message, released to journalists on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nelson Chukwudi, in Port Harcourt.

The governor emphasised the need to safeguard lives and property through robust security measures, while maintaining a government rooted in transparency and accountability.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, Fubara called for collaboration across political divides to build a society where every citizen’s voice is heard and supported.

Acknowledging the recent political turbulence in Rivers, Fubara noted that democracy must be actively protected and nurtured, especially during challenging times.

He stated that his administration remained focused on fairness, civil liberties, and responsible governance, prioritising inclusive policies and strong oversight mechanisms.

Fubara also urged citizens to unite, innovate, and pursue common goals, stressing the importance of honoring the legacy of those who sacrificed for Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Expressing optimism about the state’s future, he said Rivers would emerge stronger and more united in spite of current challenges.

He appealed to residents of the state and Nigerians at large to commit themselves to building a society where everyone could contribute meaningfully to national and state development.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)