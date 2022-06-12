Democracy Day: Fintiri commutes death sentence of 1 inmate, pardons 6 others

By Ibrahim Kado

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has pardoned six convicts and commuted the death sentence of a condemned inmate to life imprisonment, as part of activities to mark the 2022 Democracy Day.

This is contained in a statement by Humwashi Wonosikou, Press Secretary to the governor, on Sunday in Yola.

“As Nigeria marks Democracy Day on June 12, Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has pardoned six inmates serving various prison terms in five Correctional Institutions across the state.

“Exercising the powers conferred on him by Section 212 (i)(b) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Fintiri also commuted the death sentence of another inmate to life imprisonment,” he said.

Wonosikou said the seven convicts were serving their terms in Yola old, Jada, Numan, Mubi and Jimeta Correctional facilities, adding that the governor acted in line with the recommendations of the Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

“The decision is part of efforts to decongest some of the over-burdened Correctional Centres as Nigeria marks Democracy Day.

“This day marks exactly a year when Gov. Fintiri equally pardoned 46 inmates serving prison terms across Correctional Institutions in Adamawa,” he said. (NAN)

