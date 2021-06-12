Democracy Day: Fayemi felicitates Nigerians, as Ekiti residents shun violence

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has urged Nigerians to be more determined in ensuring that democracy works in the country.

Fayemi, who is also the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), gave the charge in his goodwill message to commemorate the 2021 Democracy Day.

In the statement signed by Mr Olayinka Oyebode, his Chief Press Secretary and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ado Ekiti,

Fayemi said that despite its imperfection, democracy remained the best option for Nigeria.

The governor said that through the determination of the citizens and their active participation in the democratic process, Nigerians could realise a truly great country of their dream.

He urged Nigerians not to relent in their search for a lasting peace as a necessary condition for progress and prosperity.

He saluted the heroic deeds of patriots who worked assiduously to actualise democratic rule in the country, especially the symbol of the June 12 struggle, the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

According to him, only a truly great, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria can be a befitting compensation for their sacrifices.

The governor stressed that democracy was a journey and not a destination and that a lot more sacrifice was required from the citizens to ensure the country got the best out of its democratic rule.

He urged the youth to show more interest in the economic and political development of the country, adding that they had the required education, exposure, and numerical strength to make positive impact on both the economy and governance.

“We may not have reached the promised land, but we have left Egypt. We may not have attained the best, but we surely have made some progress as a nation.

“With more determination and active participation of the citizens in the democratic process, we would reach the promised land.

“While we remember today the contributions and sacrifices of our patriots – dead and living – the only befitting compensation for their efforts would be a truly great, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria. This is achievable,” Fayemi added.

Meanwhile, NAN reports that no violence was recorded in any part of the state as of the time of filing this report.

A drive around revealed that many parts of Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti capital, and the adjourning towns were virtually deserted for the greater part of the day as residents stayed indoors to celebrate the Democracy Day.

In areas visited, major markets and shops were not opened, while only a few people were seen on the streets, a development which those who spoke to NAN, attributed to the fear of the rumoured violent protests that might characterise the day.

Others said they were simply abiding by an earlier statement on Friday by the Police Command advising residents to avoid joining mischief makers to foment trouble.

Also, motor parks and routes leading in and out of the capital did not record influx of people, while commercial activities were at a low ebb.

In living up to their warning against trouble making, the state police command deployed its men to mount surveillance in strategic places and monitor events to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

The police, however, did not harass any resident.

The spokesman of the police command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the need to be proactive had become necessary to prevent those with ulterior motives from hijacking any event that might come up in the day. (NAN)