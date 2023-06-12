Democracy Day: Ex-minister restates hope in election tribunals

By Carol V. Utulu

A former Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, has restated his hope and belief in the election tribunals to do what is right for the nation.

Gbagi, who was the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) during the March 15 governorship elections in Delta, made the remark in his goodwill massage to Nigerians on the nation’s Democracy Day celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gbagi’s message was contained in a statement on Monday in Asaba and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kenneth Orusi.

“As we celebrate our Democracy Day, let us never loose hope in our country and in our indomitable spirit and capacity to overcome difficult times, but rather, let us seize the moment to conquer.

“Let us be positive with our case at the tribunal because we have a very good case. We are hopeful that the tribunal will do what is right at the appropriate time,” Gbagi said.

The SDP guber candidate, who lost the election to Mr. Sherrif Oborevwori of the PDP, called on Nigerians particularly Deltans, to be optimistic about the future of the country in spite of the challenges.

The business mogul said the nation held abundant promises for the citizens, adding that Nigeria and Delta State had all to overcome today’s threats and trials.

He said the democracy day celebration provided an opportunity to reflect on the country’s progress, its humble attainments and ponder over those dreams yet to be fulfilled.

He commended former President Muhammadu Buhari for reviewing Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12, to honour late MKO Abiola and other heroes who sacrificed their lives to birth a new Nigeria.

The SDP gubernatorial candidate recalled that M.K.O. Abiola ran for the presidency in 1993, for which the election results were annulled by then military president Ibrahim Babangida.

Gbagi called on his supporters and party faithful to use the day to spur themselves up, reflecting on the ideals of what Abiola and the SDP stood for.

He charged them to have faith in the tribunal to deliver judgement in his favour and the SDP.

“I join all citizens to celebrate Democracy Day of our great nation, Nigeria. As we mark this day, it allows us to reflect on our progress, celebrate our humble attainments and ponder over those dreams that are yet to be fulfilled.

“We may have hiccups and challenging times that might stretch our resolve and determination to forge ahead, but we should relent nor succumb to trials and threats of today,” Gbagi said.(NAN)

