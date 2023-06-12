Democracy Day: Electoral Hub calls for transparent, democratic governance

…Electoral Hub calls for transparent, democratic governance that foster active participation of the citizens.

By. Chimezie Godfrey

In commemoration of Nigeria’s Democracy Day, the Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD), and the Electoral Hub calls for transparent, democratic governance that foster active participation of the citizens.

The Director, IRIAD-The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels who appreciated the fact that country is witnessing two decades of uninterrupted democracy, called for transparent and inclusive governance the women, youths and people with disability would be holding leadership positions.

She stated,”On this Democracy Day, June 12th, The Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) and The Electoral Hub join Nigerians all around the world in celebrating more than two decades of uninterrupted democracy. Democracy Day is a significant occasion that reminds us of the invaluable gift of freedom and the power of collective decision-making. Democracy represents the essence of our society, where the voices of the people are heard, and their rights are upheld.

“Globally, democracy is widely recognized as the ideal system for good governance. It’s principles, such as popular participation, equal representation, rule of law, separation of powers, fundamental human rights, accountability and transparency, and periodic free and fair elections, contribute to effective governance. Unfortunately, Nigeria’s democracy has been marred by numerous challenges over the years, particularly in areas such as elections, citizens’ participation, gender equity, and social inclusion.

“As we celebrate this year’s democracy day, IRIAD-The Electoral Hub urge political leaders to ensure credible, accountable, and transparent democratic governance that embraces active citizen participation. Democracy empowers us to exercise our rights and responsibilities as citizens. It provides us with the opportunity to shape our nation’s future through peaceful participation, dialogue, and debate. It reminds us that every individual’s opinion matters and that we can work together to build a more inclusive and prosperous society.”

Hamman-Obels added,”As we celebrate Democracy Day, let us also reaffirm our commitment to upholding the democratic principles that guide us. Let us engage in constructive dialogue, respect differing viewpoints, and work towards finding common ground for the betterment of our society.

“Furthermore, as Nigeria prepares for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, and inaugurations of the 36 States House of Assemblies, we urge the legislators to foster openness and inclusivity in legislative processes, ensuring that public policies reflect the expecations, aspirations and desires of citizens.

“We reiterate the importance of upholding rule of law, promoting accountable and transparent government, ensuring fair and impartial judiciary, guranteeing inclusive and equitable representation, allocating more funds social infrastructure and facilities such as for education (primary, secondary and tertiary), and health and safeguarding and protection of rights of citizens particularly marginalized groups such as women, children, youths, and PWD.”

She noted that Nigeria’s democracy day is not just a celebration, but also a call to action as it is an opportunity to renew “our democratic values, promote unity and inclusivity, and build a nation where every Nigerian enjoys the dividends of democracy.

“Happy Democray Day to all Nigerians across the World,”



