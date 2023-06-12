Democracy Day: CSOs urge Nigerians to embrace fuel subsidy removal

By Ibironke Ariyo

A coalition of civil society organisations in support of fuel subsidy removal has urged Nigerians to embrace the removal of fuel subsidy.

Speaking at a sensitiation and education of people in some communities on Monday in Abuja, a co-convener, Mr Felix Idowu, said that the healing of the country begins with everyone.

He said that the removal of fuel subsidy would help the economy and development of the country in the long run.

Idowu appreciated the President Bola Tinubu for taking a bold step of declaring the removal of fuel subsidy urging Nigerians to endure as there would be light after the tunnel.

“We are here today to push and support Nigerian Government by letting the public know that this is the time for all of us to come together and be aware of what is killing us as a nation.

“We appreciate President Bola Tinubu and the only thing here is for us, the CSOs to sensitise and educate the public, especially those in the grassroots on what the fuel subsidy removal will do for us all in the county.

“It will not only help the economy of Nigeria but the development of the country is guaranteed,” he said.

Idowu called on other CSOs, NGOs and good individuals to join the train in sensitising and educating the public on the fuel subsidy removal across the country.

Speaking, Mr Blessing Oyefeso, a co-convener, said that the gain of fuel subsidy removal superceded the pain urging Nigerians to support the policy for the sustainability of the nation’s economy.

Oyefeso, also the Executive Director, Nigeria Youths in Politics (NYP) said that the burden of fuel subsidy on the economy was endemic.

He said ” the burden of fuel subsidy on our livelihood is catastrophic and unsustainable for our nation.

“The message been passed across today is very simple. So we are telling Nigerians today, been a democracy day to support the policy for an economy sustainability of our nation.

“We might be going through a little pain now but it is just for a while . Let us get ourselves together and have a common goal. Let us see how we can get Nigeria working again, “he said.

Also, Country Director, New Nigeria Reconciliation Group, Igho Sadjere, lauded the President for executing quite a number of projects less than 20 days in office.

Sadjere said that Nigerians all over the world needed to come together to support every single thing the President have done, still doing and would still do.

” I believe if you want to be great, you must take two step backwards and seven step forward and that is a step in the right direction.

“Our president mean well for us. The gains of the fuel subsidy removal will expand our economy. We need to come together to support.

”I am appealing to everyone that believe in true democracy to come together and help Nigeria be great again,” he said.

Speaking also, National president, Amalgamation of Northern and Southern Youth for Peace Unity and Justice, Mr Olufowobi Olarenwaju, said that the importance of democracy day could never be overemphasised.

Olarenwaju said that the public needed to know that Nigeria needs its economy to better the lives of the people than any other African countries.

“I want to appeal to those who own companies or into business, to carry out certain intervention programs to help the people know the gains of the pain we are going through, “he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Civil Societies Coalition in support of Fuel subsidy Removal is a platform comprising numerous civil society organisations and professional bodies. (NAN)

