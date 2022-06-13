Democracy Day: Cleric urges youths, Nigerians to get their PVCs

By Henry Oladele

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Gabriel Odunaiya

has urged Nigerians, especially the youths to ensure they get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) ahead of the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.



Odunaiya gave the advice on Monday at a colloquium to mark the 2022 Democracy Day Celebration which was

organised by the Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) in Lagos.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the theme of the programme was: “Prebendal Politics, Challenges of National Consensus: Election as a Galvanising Force for Social Transformation.”



Odunaiya who spoke on the ‘Role of the Youths in the Emergence of a New Nigeria’, appealed to every young person that they had a role to play in making the country better.



He said the country had over the years suffered from different forms of hardship, adding that it was time for the youths to stop acting as spectators.



He enjoined everyone to set aside tribal or religious differences and come together as one to make Nigeria great.



Earlier, Mr Dele Farotimi, a lawyer and activist, also appealed to the youths and other Nigerians to exercise their voting rights during the forthcoming elections.



He urged them to vote and ensure their vote counts, adding that Nigeria could not be better by just talking but by ensuring everyone gets their PVCs to vote.



Mr Olusegun Agbaje, the Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC), Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), sued for the support of Nigerians in ensuring a peaceful, free and fair election.



He said the commission could not do it alone and appealed to the youths not to allow themselves be used for electoral violence during the polls.(NAN)

